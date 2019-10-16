Lowry signs extension with Raptors

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Kyle Lowry committed his future to the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday after agreeing terms on a contract extension, the NBA champions announced in a statement.

No terms of the contract were revealed, but reports have said Lowry has been awarded a $31 million one-year extension that keeps him with the Raptors until 2021.

Locking down Lowry was a priority for the Raptors management who have already seen the departure of star Kawhi Leonard to the Los Angeles Clippers this off-season.

Lowry, 33, would have been eligible to enter free agency next July if an extension with the Raptors had not been agreed.

"Kyle has been at the heart of every successful run our franchise has achieved the past seven seasons," Raptors President of basketball operations Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"He is a competitor, a winner at every level and the engine that our players and city feed off from." Lowry is now preparing for his eighth season with Toronto after playing a pivotal role alongside Leonard in helping the Raptors become the first Canadian team to win the NBA Finals in June.

He posted a career-best 8.7 assists during the 2018-19 regular season and also delivered a crucial 26-point performance in game six of the NBA Finals to help clinch the series.

"I'm very proud of what we have achieved with the Raptors, and I'm happy to be able to continue to call the Toronto my home," Lowry said Tuesday.

"Bringing a championship to the city of Toronto and the country of Canada has been one the best things I've done so far in my career, and I'll push for that goal every single year I play this game."