Lozova and Belbes to meet Bek and Babic in women’s final of NAS Padel Championship

DUBAI (Pakistan Point News - 22th April, 2021) Karina Simeonova Lozova and Alessa Belbes will square-off against Josipa Bek and Selma Babic in the Women’s Bronze Category final of the Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament’s Padel Championship on April 25 after staging a superb rally to down Hafsah Sani and Khadeejah Sani in a tough three-setter on Wednesday night.

The Sani duo seemed to be cruising as Lozova and Belbes, a bit rusty at the start, could win just a solitary game in the opening set. They, however, fought back to turn the tide and take their place in the final with a well-earned 1-6, 6-3, 7-5 win.

The first Women’s Bronze Category semi-final, played on Tuesday night, was also a nail-biting three-set affair where Bek and Babic prevailed for a 6-4, 7-5, 6-4 win over Jessica Palma and Luli Guerrero.

The Men’s Bronze Category final, to be played on April 26, will see Team ‘Uncle Saeed’, comprising Sheikh Saeed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum and Abdulrazak Ahmed, take on Humaid Ghanem Al Hajeri and Farhan Hudda for the title.

The winning pair in the Bronze Category men’s and women’s final will receive AED 20,000 each, while the runners-up will take home a cheque of AED 15,000.

Organised by Dubai Sports Council, the NAS Sports Tournament has been one of the top sporting events during the Holy Month of Ramadan since 2013, and the eighth season of the Tournament features competitions in three sports – padel, running and cycling – with all three events are being organized in compliance with all COVID-19 precautionary measures and protocols, as well as other guidelines issued by relevant authorities.

Dubai Police, Roads and Transport Authority of Dubai, Dubai Municipality and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services are the strategic partners for this year’s Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament, while Dubai Duty Free, Pocari Sweat and Tecnotree have signed up as sponsors for the 8th season of the Tournament, which is one of the biggest events of its kind in terms of participation and prize money.

Women’s Padel Championship at Zabeel Ladies Club

Dubai Sports Council and Zabeel Ladies Club have announced a padel tournament for ladies, which will take place at the Zabeel Ladies Club on May 1 and May 2.

The Women’s Padel Championships is open to ladies of all age, but only to players with C-Level skills, and those interested in taking part can register by contacting Zabeel Ladies Club via phone number 055-4494830. Registrations will close at midnight on April 28.

The matches will be played from 9pm to 1:30am at Zabeel Ladies Club, where the padel courts have been designed with privacy of the players in mind.