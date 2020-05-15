UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA Cancels Great Lakes Event In July Due To Coronavirus

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 08:50 PM

LPGA cancels Great Lakes event in July due to coronavirus

The LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be staged in July, becoming the ninth women's golf tour event to be called off this season due to the coronavirus pandemic

Miami, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The LPGA's Great Lakes Bay Invitational will not be staged in July, becoming the ninth women's golf tour event to be called off this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The LPGA announced Friday the cancellation of the planned July 15-18 event in Midland, Michigan, adding the tournament would return in 2021 and that sponsors have extended their contract with the tour.

"As I've said since this pandemic started, while we will do all we can to play safely in 2020, the most important thing is to ensure the long-term health of our tour," LPGA commissioner Mike Whan said.

The next event remaining on the LPGA schedule is the Marathon Classic on July 23-26 at Sylvania, Ohio. The Shoprite LPGA Classic at Galloway, New Jersey, follows July 31-August 2 before the tour is scheduled to play three events in Europe.

Only four LPGA tournaments have been played this season due to the outbreak of the deadly virus, two Florida events in January and two in Australia in February.

Related Topics

Australia Europe Marathon Midland Florida January February July Women 2020 Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

25 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary visits Obaidullah Hospital in ..

56 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen Calls for the Transfer of Successful ..

1 hour ago

Precautionary measures essential as Covid-19 may l ..

1 hour ago

Department of Community Development announces &#03 ..

1 hour ago

Former MLB player, GM and executive Watson dies at ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.