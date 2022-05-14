LPGA Founders Cup scores

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Leading scores after Friday's second round of the LPGA Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, New Jersey (USA unless noted, par 72): 130 - Minjee Lee (AUS) 67-63 133 - Ally Ewing 67-66, Lexi Thompson 67-66, Madelene Sagstrom (SWE) 63-70 135 - Sanna Nuutinen (FIN) 67-68 136 - Paula Reto (RSA) 69-67, Carlota Ciganda (ESP) 67-69, Megan Khang 64-72137 - Angel Yin 70-67, Sophia Popov (GER) 68-69, Gina Kim 68-69, Frida Kinhult (SWE) 67-70138 - Lauren Stephenson 72-66, Brittany Altomare 70-68, Mina Harigae 70-68, Cheyenne Knight 69-69, Kim A-lim (KOR) 69-69, Jeon Ji-won (KOR) 68-70, Chella Choi 68-70, Park Sung-hyun (KOR) 68-70, Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 65-73.