UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LPGA Players Permitted To Carry Their Own Bags: Report

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 09:50 AM

LPGA players permitted to carry their own bags: report

Miami, May 22(APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :LPGA players will be free to decide whether or not they want to use a caddie when the tour gets up and running amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Players are being given the option of carrying their own golf bags for the remainder of the 2020 season as part of the LPGA Tour's new safety guidelines, the Golf Channel reported on Thursday.

The tour is scheduled to restart on July 23 at the Marathon Classic in Sylvania, Ohio.

Many of the players don't want to commit to the same caddie for the entire season so individual tournaments often provide local ones.

"This temporary option is meant primarily to avoid the local caddie situation where a player may have health concerns working with someone who they don't know," said tour spokesperson Kelly Schultz.

"We fully expect the overwhelming number of players to be using caddies and are encouraging them to do so.

"Caddies are a critical part of LPGA tournaments and competitions and we will resume our mandatory policy in 2021." Schultz insisted it would be a temporary move and not a way of phasing out caddies long term.

"Nothing could be further from the truth," she said.

The LPGA recently moved back its scheduled return from July 15 when it cancelled the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

LPGA commissioner Mike Whan has said additional cancellations are still possible.

Related Topics

Marathon Same May July 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

27 minutes ago

Official Fatwa Centre explains how to perform Eid ..

7 hours ago

Al Ain Zoo celebrates World Turtle Day

8 hours ago

Sharjah Media City launches new Freelancer Package

9 hours ago

RTA Director General discusses cooperation, implic ..

9 hours ago

Virtual session held on &#039;Food Security and Co ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.