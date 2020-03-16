UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

LQs' Lynn, Wiese And Prasanna Lose Before Semi-finals

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:57 PM

LQs' Lynn, Wiese and Prasanna lose before semi-finals

Lahore Qalandars' campaign to win a maiden HBL Pakistan Super League semi-final against Karachi Kings suffered a set-back when their three foreign players Chris Lynn, David Wiese and Prasanna left for their countries in the wake of COVID 19 spread

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars' campaign to win a maiden HBL Pakistan Super League semi-final against Karachi Kings suffered a set-back when their three foreign players Chris Lynn, David Wiese and Prasanna left for their countries in the wake of COVID 19 spread.

Australian Chris Lynn, the architect of the Qalandars win against Multan Sultan with an unbeaten century, flew for Sydney, South African all-rounder David Wiese left for London, while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna boarded a flight to Colombo on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars have included Abid Ali and Agha Salman in their squad after approval by the Event Technical Committee comprising PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Khan, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Century PCB Pakistan Super League Sydney London David Colombo Marina Khan Abid Ali Karachi Kings Event Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Al Nasr take the lead in U-10 category of DSC Yout ..

10 minutes ago

First Anniversary of New Zealand Tragic Event: OIC ..

10 minutes ago

Equities plunge as central bank moves fail to ease ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi complete semi-finals line-up for HB ..

1 minute ago

Cebu Pacific’s international flights from Dubai ..

19 minutes ago

NUST establishes cheaper Coronavirus diagnostics

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.