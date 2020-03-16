LQs' Lynn, Wiese and Prasanna lose before semi-finals

Lahore Qalandars' campaign to win a maiden HBL Pakistan Super League semi-final against Karachi Kings suffered a set-back when their three foreign players Chris Lynn, David Wiese and Prasanna left for their countries in the wake of COVID 19 spread

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ):Lahore Qalandars' campaign to win a maiden HBL Pakistan Super League semi-final against Karachi Kings suffered a set-back when their three foreign players Chris Lynn, David Wiese and Prasanna left for their countries in the wake of COVID 19 spread.

Australian Chris Lynn, the architect of the Qalandars win against Multan Sultan with an unbeaten century, flew for Sydney, South African all-rounder David Wiese left for London, while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Seekkuge Prasanna boarded a flight to Colombo on Monday.

Lahore Qalandars have included Abid Ali and Agha Salman in their squad after approval by the Event Technical Committee comprising PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Khan, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.