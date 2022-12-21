UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen (retd) Qazi Muhammad Ikram Elected President Of Pakistan Golf Federation

Zeeshan Mehtab Published December 21, 2022 | 08:08 PM

Lt Gen (retd) Qazi Muhammad Ikram elected President of Pakistan Golf Federation

Lt Gen Qazi (retd) Muhammed Ikram was unanimously elected President of Pakistan Golf Federation for the next four year term on Wednesday.

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Lt Gen Qazi (retd) Muhammed Ikram was unanimously elected President of Pakistan Golf Federation for the next four year term on Wednesday.

A spokesman of the PGF said here that other elected office bearers are AVM Tariq Mehmood Ghazi SI(M), Vice President, Khurram Khan, Vice President, Brig Sajid Akram SI (M),(Retd), Secretary,Brig (retd) Zahid Hussain , Joint Secy and Brig (retd) Sohail Ishrat,Treasurer.

Present during the election process were representatives of all Provincial Golf Associations, including Baluchistan Golf Association(BGA), KPK Golf Association (KPGA), Federal Golf Association (FEGA), Sind Golf Association (SGA) and Punjab Golf Association (PGA).

Elected members of the executive committee are Lady members Ayesha Fouzan, Attiya Anjum, Ayesha Hamid, Humera Khalid. Other members are Capt Syed Asghar Ali Shah and Haji Muhammad Farooq (BGA), Wing Cdr (retd ) I.N.Khokher and Zahid P.Arbab (FEGA), Lt Col (retd) Syed Imtinan ul Hassan, Maj Arshed Mehmood(KPGA), Brig (retd) Sajid Akram, Hamid Zaman and Col Rustam Ali Chatta (PGA),Lt Col (retd) Zahid Iqbal, Cdre Ghazanfar Abbas and Brig (retd) Ahsan Mehmoo (SGA).

Muhammad Akhter from North and Imran Ali Khan from South were chosen to represent the professional golfers on the Executive Committee.

The outgoing President Lt Gen Muhammad Hilal Hussain HI (M) (Retd) shared that some of his initiatives were a roaring success. Major contributions were institution of Jinnah Development Tour to popularize the participation of new and junior professional players. Then there was the holding of Qualifying School(Q school) for all categories of players and its rotation in north and south of the country for ease of participation.

Laying down of minimum prize money limit of Rupees Two million for an Open Golf match plus 0.25 million for juniors and 15 % of prize money for seniors.

Also managed was increase in capitation fees to get fiscal space required for routine functioning and new initiatives. As for international activity, junior and lady were sent abroad to participate in numerous tournaments and groom them in becoming better golfers. A team was sent to participate in Asian Games after a lapse of ten years. There was holding Asian and ADT matches at Karachi and Lahore and holding of PGF Ladies Amateur Match in which seven teams from abroad participated. Other activities included first time participation of ladies National Games of Pakistan at Peshawar, and now there are half a dozen level 3 and level 2 referees plus one lady referee.

A major achievement on the corporate front was getting PGF registered with FBR. This accrued PGF with legitimacy and savings. He also highlighted that shortcomings like fund raising was not as per desire and a few associations failed to conduct JDT, Open and Amateur matches and PGF was unable to train coaches or send them abroad due to exorbitant costs.

Lt Gen (retd) Qazi Muhammad Ikram the incoming President, assured the House that initiatives taken by his predecessor were nice and ensured that those initiatives will be pursued to achieve desired results.

He further committed that he and his team will do everything for promotion of golf which included application of collective wisdom and considered this assignment a huge challenge.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan Punjab Nice Ghazi Khurram Khan Money FBR All From Asia PICIC Growth Fund Million P

Recent Stories

Pakistan's international shooter Mohsin calls on S ..

Pakistan's international shooter Mohsin calls on Secretary Sports Punjab and DG, ..

30 seconds ago
 Court returns two references against Zardari

Court returns two references against Zardari

32 seconds ago
 Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortal ..

Russian Military Medics Achieve Lowest Ever Mortality Rate in Hospitals - Shoigu

34 seconds ago
 Ukraine Received More Than $3Bln in Humanitarian A ..

Ukraine Received More Than $3Bln in Humanitarian Aid Since February 24 - Authori ..

36 seconds ago
 Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Sh ..

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Ship Bases in Ports of Berdyansk ..

7 minutes ago
 Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakash ..

Kiev Rejects Allegations of Involvement in Saakashvili's Transfer to Georgia

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.