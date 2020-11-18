Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Day 3

Three more matches were decided in the Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ):Three more matches were decided in the Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Master Paints outpaced Samba Bank by 10-6.5. Marcos Panelo was the hero of the match with classic contribution of seven goals while he was ably assisted by Raja Jalal Arslan and Farooq Amin Sufi, who struck two and one goal respectively. From the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Edward Banner Eve hammered a hat-trick while Adnan Jalil Azam converted two goals and Alman Jalil Azam hit one.

Master Paints dominated the match right from the beginning by smashed in superb six goals against one by Samba Bank to gain 6-1 lead. Samba Bank bounced back well in the second chukker by converting two goals against one by Master Paints to make it 7-3. Third chukker was fully dominated by Master Paints as they thrashed two goals to further enhance their lead to 9-3. In the fourth and last chukker, Samba played well and hammered a hat-trick against one by Master Paints, who won the encounter by 10-6.

5.

In the second match of the day, Price Meter.PK defeated Remount by 6-4.

From Price Meter.PK, Mannuel Carranza hammered a hat-trick while Raja Taimur Nadeem struck a brace and Sufi Muhammad Haroon hit one. From Remount, Lt Col Zulfiqar scored two goals while Imran Shahid and Jamie Le Hardy converted one goal each.

In the third match of the day, Barry's beat AOS by 9-8.5. From Barry's, Hamza Mawaz Khan and Ernesto Oscar Trotz cracked a quartet each while Nafees Barry scored one. From AOS, Guy Gibrat struck all the seven goals while they had also one and a half goal handicap advantage.

Tomorrow (Thursday), two more matches will be played as the first match of the day will be played at 1:00 pm under American system among Samba Bank, Imperial Holdings and Remount while the second match of the day will be played between D Polo and Guard Group/Platinum Homes at 3:00.