UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo In Main Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 04, 2022 | 06:46 PM

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo in main final

Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Guard Group 11-3 to book berth in the main final whereas Dawn Bread overpowered Diamond Paints 10-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Guard Group 11-3 to book berth in the main final whereas Dawn Bread overpowered Diamond Paints 10-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel proved too hot for Guard Group and overwhelmed them by a huge margin of 11-3. Nicolas Antonori played out his heart and smashed in superb six goals from the winning team, which Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted two tremendous goals each and Usman Aziz Anwar struck one goal. Saqib Khan Khakwani played well and thrashed in three classic goals from the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day saw Dawn Bread trouncing Diamond Paints by 10-3 to secure a place in the subsidiary final. Juan Cruz Greguol played hero's role in his team's triumph with a classic contribution of six splendid goals while Alman Jalil Azam also played well and fired in four fabulous goals for Dawn Bread. Omar Malhi, Usman Haye and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo slammed in one goal apiece from Diamond Paints, while they had a half goal handicap advantage.

A good number of families and polo lovers, including Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and others, were present on the occasion to enjoy the weather as well as enthralling polo at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

Related Topics

Lahore Weather Polo From Love

Recent Stories

Dost Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

Dost Mazari sent to jail on judicial remand

49 seconds ago
 Malaysia reports 2,913 new COVID-19 infections, 3 ..

Malaysia reports 2,913 new COVID-19 infections, 3 new deaths

2 minutes ago
 PTI activists hold protest in Lahore

PTI activists hold protest in Lahore

2 minutes ago
 U-19 4-day match: Pak scores 224 on day one agains ..

U-19 4-day match: Pak scores 224 on day one against Bangladesh

2 minutes ago
 Singapore reports 5,652 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reports 5,652 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 Some 63% of Americans Confident in Election Accura ..

Some 63% of Americans Confident in Election Accuracy - Poll

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.