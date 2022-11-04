Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: DP/Sheikhoo in main final

Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Guard Group 11-3 to book berth in the main final whereas Dawn Bread overpowered Diamond Paints 10-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2022 ) :Diamond Paints/ Sheikhoo Steel outclassed Guard Group 11-3 to book berth in the main final whereas Dawn Bread overpowered Diamond Paints 10-3 to qualify for the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel proved too hot for Guard Group and overwhelmed them by a huge margin of 11-3. Nicolas Antonori played out his heart and smashed in superb six goals from the winning team, which Lt Col Omar Minhas (R) and Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted two tremendous goals each and Usman Aziz Anwar struck one goal. Saqib Khan Khakwani played well and thrashed in three classic goals from the losing side, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match of the day saw Dawn Bread trouncing Diamond Paints by 10-3 to secure a place in the subsidiary final. Juan Cruz Greguol played hero's role in his team's triumph with a classic contribution of six splendid goals while Alman Jalil Azam also played well and fired in four fabulous goals for Dawn Bread. Omar Malhi, Usman Haye and Ghulam Mustafa Monnoo slammed in one goal apiece from Diamond Paints, while they had a half goal handicap advantage.

A good number of families and polo lovers, including Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and others, were present on the occasion to enjoy the weather as well as enthralling polo at the Lahore Polo Club ground.