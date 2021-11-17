UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din, Remounts Score Wins

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:40 PM

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: FG/Din, Remounts score wins

Team FG/Din and Remounts recorded comfortable victories in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Team FG/Din and Remounts recorded comfortable victories in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den matches played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Wednesday.

The first match of the day was contested between Team FG/Din and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and after a tough battle, the former succeeded in winning the encounter with a score of 5-3. Tomas Reinoso was top scorer from Team FG/Din with a classic contribution of three tremendous goals while Waqas Khan and Raffay Sheikh also played well and converted one goal each. From the losing side, Saqib Khan Khakwani banged in a brace while Andres Llorente struck one goal.

The second match of the day was dominated by Remounts, who played outstanding polo against Team Barry's and outsmarted them with a good margin of 9-4.

From Team Remounts, Nicolas Antinori displayed quality polo skills and techniques and contributed with three superb goals while he was also ably assisted by his teammates Raja Taimur Nadeem, Swr Naeem and Imran Shahid, who all converted one goal apiece. From team Barry's, which had two goals handicap advantage, both Ahmad Bilal Riaz and Ernesto Trotz slammed in one goal apiece but their efforts were futile in the end as their side faced 4-9 defeat.

Tomorrow Thursday, two more matches will be competed in the prestigious eight-goal tournament being played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground. In the first match of the day at 1:30 pm, Rijas Development/Master Paints will face Black Horse Paints challenge while in the second match of the day at 2:30 pm, BN Polo/Diamond Paints will vie against Newage/Rizvi's.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Waqas Khan All From Top

Recent Stories

Youth drowns in Chenab due to river erosion

Youth drowns in Chenab due to river erosion

1 minute ago
 Provincial Election Commissioner briefed on voters ..

Provincial Election Commissioner briefed on voters lists verification

1 minute ago
 Open court held at District Accounts Office

Open court held at District Accounts Office

2 minutes ago
 ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

42 minutes ago
 DC reviews ongoing development work of RHC,BHU

DC reviews ongoing development work of RHC,BHU

4 minutes ago
 Provision of quality education to youth one of pro ..

Provision of quality education to youth one of proprieties of government: Naseeb ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.