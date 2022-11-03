UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Homes Qualify For Main Final

Muhammad Rameez Published November 03, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Platinum Homes defeated Master Paints Black to qualify for the main final while FG/Din Polo defeated Barry's to advance into the subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

The first match of the day was contested between Platinum Homes and Master Paints Black and after a tough competition, Platinum Homes recorded a narrow 6-5 victory and also earned a place in the main final. Amirreza Behboudi played a key role in Platinum Homes' triumph as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while his teammates Bilal Noon banged in a brace Agha Musa Ali Khan converted one goal.

Manuel Caranza though played outstanding polo and smashed in all the six goals from Master Pants Black yet his magic couldn't steer his side to a much-needed victory.

In the second match of the day, FG/Din Polo overpowered Team Barry's by a good margin of 10-5 goals. In-form Edward Morris pumped in fabulous five goals from the winning team while Mian Abbas Mukhtar converted two and Farhad Muhammad Sheikh and Shah Shamyl Alam one goal apiece.

For Team Barry's, Rulo Trotz fired in four goals while Daniyal Sheikh scored one goal. Tomorrow (Friday), the first match will be played at 2:00 PM and the second match at 3:00 PM.

