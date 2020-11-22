UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Master Paints Qualify For Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 12:07 AM

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Master Paints qualify for final

By Sohail Ali Master Paints outshone Price Meter.PK by 8.5-4 to qualify for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ):By Sohail Ali Master Paints outshone Price Meter.PK by 8.5-4 to qualify for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

The star of the second semifinal was Marcos Panelo, who contributed with classic four goals from Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, while the other contributors were Raja Jalal Arslan (2 goals) and Bilal Haye and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa (one goal each). From the other (losing) side, Mannuel Carranza converted two goals and Raja Taimur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon one goal apiece, but their efforts couldn't bear fruit.

Master Paints were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 while Price Meter.PK struck one to reduce the margin to 2-1. Master Paints maintained their dominance in the second chukker as well by banging in another brace to further enhance their lead to 4-1.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams managed to score two goals each with Master Paints still enjoying 6-3 lead. Price Meter.PK did try to make a comeback and fired in a field goal to reduce the deficit to 6-4 but Master Paints once again showed their class and slammed in two more goals to win the crucial encounter by 8.5-4.

The main final of the event will take place tomorrow (Sunday) between Master Paints and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 pm while the subsidiary final will be played between D Polo and Samba Bank at 2:00 pm. The finals will be watched and enjoyed by a large number of polo lovers as well as Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Arslan Lead Price Turkish Lira Sunday 2020 Event From Samba Bank Limited Love

Recent Stories

5 dead as van collides with truck in Kala Shah Kak ..

28 minutes ago

Duma Lawmaker Says Moldovan President-Elect Sandu' ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan, Iran hailed for hosting Afghan refugees ..

47 minutes ago

South African President Praises G20 Consensus on U ..

47 minutes ago

Collective efforts key to recovery, growth: Mohamm ..

56 minutes ago

Indian diplomat summoned over groundless allegatio ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.