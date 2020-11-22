Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Master Paints qualify for final

By Sohail Ali Master Paints outshone Price Meter.PK by 8.5-4 to qualify for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ):By Sohail Ali Master Paints outshone Price Meter.PK by 8.5-4 to qualify for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Saturday.

The star of the second semifinal was Marcos Panelo, who contributed with classic four goals from Master Paints, which had a half goal handicap advantage, while the other contributors were Raja Jalal Arslan (2 goals) and Bilal Haye and Mohsin Atta Khan Khosa (one goal each). From the other (losing) side, Mannuel Carranza converted two goals and Raja Taimur Nadeem and Sufi Muhammad Haroon one goal apiece, but their efforts couldn't bear fruit.

Master Paints were off to flying start as they thrashed two back-to-back goals to gain 2-0 while Price Meter.PK struck one to reduce the margin to 2-1. Master Paints maintained their dominance in the second chukker as well by banging in another brace to further enhance their lead to 4-1.

The third chukker was evenly poised as both the teams managed to score two goals each with Master Paints still enjoying 6-3 lead. Price Meter.PK did try to make a comeback and fired in a field goal to reduce the deficit to 6-4 but Master Paints once again showed their class and slammed in two more goals to win the crucial encounter by 8.5-4.

The main final of the event will take place tomorrow (Sunday) between Master Paints and Diamond Paints/FG Polo at 3:15 pm while the subsidiary final will be played between D Polo and Samba Bank at 2:00 pm. The finals will be watched and enjoyed by a large number of polo lovers as well as Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, LPC Secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.