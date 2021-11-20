UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup : Newage/Rizvi's Face Remounts In Final

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 06:49 PM

Newage/Rizvi's will face Remounts in the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup to be played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday at 3:00 pm

According to Lahore Polo Club (LPC) Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, top eight teams competed well throughout the week and after tough battles, Newage/Rizvi's and Remounts made way to the main finals while Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Rijas Development/Master Paints booked berth in the subsidiary final.

One of the finalist teams, Newage/Rizvi's include Adnan Jalil Azam, Alman Jalil Azam, Syed Turab Rizvi and England's Tomas Marin Moreno while other finalist team, Remounts, comprises Swr M Naeem, ALD Imran Shahid, Raja Temur Nadeem and Argentine's Nicolas Antinori.

The LPC Secretary said hoped that both the finals will be very exciting and enthralling which will be witnessed and enjoyed by the lively Lahorites at the historical Lahore Polo Club ground. The subsidiary final will be played at 2:00 pm between Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel and Rijas Development/Master Paints.

