Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup :Platinum Homes, Master Paints Black Victorious

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

Two matches were decided on the first day of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup as Platinum Homes and Master Paints Black emerged victorious on Tuesday here at the Lahore Polo Club

A good number of families and spectators along with Lahore Polo Club President Omar Sadiq, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Executive Committee members Feroze Gulzar, Usman Haye, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza and others were also present.

The polo lovers witnessed and enjoyed the enthralling matches and also supported and cheered for their favourite teams during the matches.

In the first match of the day, Platinum Homes edged out FG/Din Polo by a close margin of 6-5 goals. Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi of Platinum Homes showed a great game and smashed in superb six goals.

English player Edward Morris scored three goals while Shah Shamyl Alam and Farhad Muhammad Shaikh converted one goal each from FG/Din Polo.

In the second match of the day, Master Paints Black played a great game and defeated Team Barry's by 8-7. Argentinian player Manuel Caranza was in sublime form and pumped in splendid seven goals while Sufi Muhammad Haroon and Sufi Muhammad Amir slammed in one goal each for Master Paints Black. Daniyal Sheikh and Rulo Trotz hammered a hat-trick each from the losing side, which had a half-goal advantage.

Tomorrow (Wednesday), two important matches will be contested as the first match of the day will be played between Diamond Pants/Sheikhoo Steel and Dawn Bread at 1:30 pm while Diamond Paints will vie against Guard Group at 2:30 pm.

