Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Platinum Homes win title

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Team Platinum Homes clinched the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup after edging past Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a narrow margin of 9½-9 in the final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

The final match between Platinum Homes and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel proved very exciting and enthralling. Platinum Homes managed to win the title clash in the very last minute, thanks to Iranian player Amirreza Behboudi for smashing in the match-winning goal for the Platinum Homes. For his excellent performance, Amirreza, who malleted excellent eight goals, was also awarded the man of the final award.

The other key contributor from the winning team was Bilal Noon, who banged in a beautiful brace while the winning side had a half goal handicap advantage. Nicolas Antinori was also in sublime form and pumped in splendid eight goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed converted one goal, but they lost the final by just a half goal margin. Earlier in the subsidiary final, Dawn Bread defeated the FG/Din Polo team by 10-6½.

A large number of spectators including children, families and women were present to witness the exciting and thrilling final at the Lahore Polo Club. The chief guest of the final was Mrs. Tamiz Alam, widow of Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam. On this occasion, Anwar Hussain, Executive Director of Dawn Bread, Omar Sadiq, President of Lahore Polo Club, Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Secretary, Executive Committee members Shah Qubilai Alam, Usman Haye, Agha Najeeb Raza and others were also present.

At the prize distribution ceremony, the chief guest handed over prizes and trophy to the winners and top performers. Talking to the media, the players said that the final was very wonderful and full of excitement, which was fully enjoyed by each and every spectator present there.

Speaking on this occasion, Aitzaz Ahsan said that he saw such an interesting final of polo, which made his heart happy. President of Lahore Polo Club Omar Sadiq expressed special thanks to Shah Rafi Alam's family and sponsors Dawn Bread for sponsoring and making this prestigious event a huge success.