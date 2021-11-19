Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Remounts in final

Remounts qualified for the main final and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel for subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :Remounts qualified for the main final and Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel for subsidiary final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

In the first match of the day, Remounts overpowered FG/ Din Polo by 5-2. Hero of the day for Remounts Nicolas Antinori was in great form as he fired in fabulous four goals while the remaining one came from Raja Temur Nadeem. For FG/Din Polo, Rafay Sheikh and Abbas Mukhtar slammed in one goal apiece.

The second encounter of the day proved to be a nail-biting one where both the teams fought well till the end and after a tough battle, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel defeated Barry's by 7-6.

5. Mir Huzaifa Ahmad emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he hammered a hat-trick of goals while Andres Llorente and Saqib Khan Khakwani pumped in a brace each. From Team Barry's, which had a half goal handicap advantage, Ernesto Trotz smashed in five goals while Omar Asjad Malhi struck one.

The notables present on the occasion to witness the exciting matches were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Secretary General Agha Ali Murtaza, Executive Committee members, polo players and their families. The main and subsidiary finals will be played on Sunday.