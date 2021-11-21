Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Remounts lift trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Team Remounts lifted the glittering trophy after thumping Newage/Rizvi's by 7-1 in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Nicholas Antinori was the star who played heroic role in Remounts title triumph as he added fabulous four goals in his team's total tally while the remaining goals were contributed by Raja Temur Nadeem (2 gaols) and ALD (R) Shahid Imran (1 goal). From the team Newage/Rizvi's, the only goal was converted by Tomas Marin Moreno.

Although Newage/Rizvi's started the final well by converting a field goal yet Remounts bounced back in great style and banged in two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-1 lead in the first chukker and then maintained this supremacy till the end and won the final by 7-1. Mark Holmes and Shah Shamyl Alam supervised the final as field umpires while Tomas Reinoso was match referee.

Wife of Late Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam, Mrs. Tameez Alam, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present there were The Den CEO Faisal Tarrar, Shah Qubilai Alam, Shah Shamyl Alam, LPC President Umar Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and Commandant Mona Brig M Naeem, polo players and their families.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Rijas Development/Master Paints defeated Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a narrow margin of 7-6. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza pumped in five fantastic goals while Raja Jalal Arslan banged in a brace. From the losing side, Andres Llorente hammered a hat-trick, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.