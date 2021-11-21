UrduPoint.com

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Remounts Lift Trophy

Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:50 PM

Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup: Remounts lift trophy

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Team Remounts lifted the glittering trophy after thumping Newage/Rizvi's by 7-1 in the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup sponsored by The Den main final played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Sunday.

Nicholas Antinori was the star who played heroic role in Remounts title triumph as he added fabulous four goals in his team's total tally while the remaining goals were contributed by Raja Temur Nadeem (2 gaols) and ALD (R) Shahid Imran (1 goal). From the team Newage/Rizvi's, the only goal was converted by Tomas Marin Moreno.

Although Newage/Rizvi's started the final well by converting a field goal yet Remounts bounced back in great style and banged in two back-to-back goals to earn a 2-1 lead in the first chukker and then maintained this supremacy till the end and won the final by 7-1. Mark Holmes and Shah Shamyl Alam supervised the final as field umpires while Tomas Reinoso was match referee.

Wife of Late Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam, Mrs. Tameez Alam, graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners and top performers. Other notables present there were The Den CEO Faisal Tarrar, Shah Qubilai Alam, Shah Shamyl Alam, LPC President Umar Sadik, Secretary Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, executive committee members and Commandant Mona Brig M Naeem, polo players and their families.

Earlier in the subsidiary final, Rijas Development/Master Paints defeated Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel by a narrow margin of 7-6. From the winning side, Mannuel Carranza pumped in five fantastic goals while Raja Jalal Arslan banged in a brace. From the losing side, Andres Llorente hammered a hat-trick, Mir Huzaifa Ahmad a brace and Saqib Khan Khakwani one goal.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Arslan Lead Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

UAE-Saudi joint military exercise continues

25 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tou ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winner of DP World Tour Championship Dubai

55 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Bahrain Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

1 hour ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Ol ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed receives President of Kuwait Olympic Committee

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered ..

Ministry of Defence to host workshop on Partnered Military Operations

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Omani Deputy Prime Minister for Relations and Int ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.