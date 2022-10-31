Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup to get underway

The Lt-Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament, sponsored by Dawn Bread, would get underway on Tuesday, here at the Lahore Polo Club

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :The Lt-Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup Tournament, sponsored by Dawn Bread, would get underway on Tuesday, here at the Lahore Polo Club.

According to Lahore Polo Club Secretary General Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, foreign players from Argentina, England and Iran are also participating in this eight-goal tournament. He said that Lahorites have always been fond of Lahore polo and this year too, they will come in huge numbers and enjoy the polo season with great fervor and zeal.

He added that a total eight teams are participating in the tournament, which are divided into two pools. Pool A includes FG/Din Polo, Platinum Homes, Barry's and Master Paints Black while Pool B consists of Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel, Dawn Bread, Diamond Paints and Guard Group.

The inaugural match of the tournament will be played at 1:30 pm between FG/Din Polo and Platinum Homes, while the second match of the opening day will be contested at 2:30 pm between Barry's and Master Paints Black.

On November 1, Wednesday at 1:30 pm, Diamond Paints/Sheikhoo Steel will face Dawn Bread while Diamond Paints will take on Guard Group at 2:30 pm. Similarly, the competitions will continue throughout the week and the final of the tournament will be held on Sunday (November 6) here at the historic Aibak Polo Ground.