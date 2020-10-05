UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luca Zidane Leaves Real Madrid For Rayo Vallecano

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:39 PM

Luca Zidane leaves Real Madrid for Rayo Vallecano

Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, on Monday signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Luca Zidane, the goalkeeper son of Real Madrid coach Zinedine, on Monday signed a two-year deal with Rayo Vallecano, the Spanish second division club announced on Monday.

The 22-year-old was at the end of his contract with Madrid, who loaned him out to Racing Santander last season.

Luca Zidane is one of Zinedine's four sons, and spent 16 years at Madrid, coming through from the youth teams through to the first team, with whom he played just two games, in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

At Rayo Vallecano -- based in the southern Madrid suburbs -- Luca Zidane, who won the European Under-17 championships in 2015 with France, will be in competition with Macedonian Stole Dimitrievski and Miguel Angel Morro.

Related Topics

France Santander Madrid 2017 2015 2018 From Real Madrid Coach

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed pays tributes to teachers

26 minutes ago

Al-othaimeen Receives Us Consul General, Jeddah

52 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen reviews the latest developments and a ..

52 minutes ago

Sindh, Central Punjab secure close wins in Second ..

56 minutes ago

RAK Ruler meets MeznSat Team, underlines importanc ..

56 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYUAD co-convene for virtual sym ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.