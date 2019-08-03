UrduPoint.com
Lucky Loser Gojowczyk Advances To Washington ATP Semis

Muhammad Rameez 35 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 08:40 AM

Lucky loser Gojowczyk advances to Washington ATP semis

Washington, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :German 122nd-ranked lucky loser Peter Gojowczyk outlasted British 13th seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 Friday to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Washington Open.

The unheralded 30-year-old, who only made the event after Australia's Bernard Tomic dropped out with a finger injury, added the world number 34 to a US capital victims list that includes Canada's 20th-ranked Milos Raonic and 25th-ranked Aussie Alex De Minaur.

Edmund, a 2018 Australian Open semi-finalist, who won his only ATP title at last October's European Open, saved three match points but netted a backhand to fall after one hour, 58 minutes.

Gojowczyk, whose lone ATP title came in 2017 at Metz, will play a Saturday semi-final against the winner of a later match between Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev and 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic, the sixth seed from Croatia.

Cilic, who owns 18 ATP titles, seeks his first semi-final of the year against his first top-10 foe of the year in ninth-ranked Medvedev, who has won this season at Sofia and been runner-up at Barcelona and Brisbane.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray, working his way into shape six months after right hip surgery, will join brother Jamie for a doubles quarter-final against New Zealand's Michael Venus and South African Raven Klaasen.

Murray, who feared his career might be over after the January surgery, hasn't played singles since the Australian Open but said this week he might be back as soon as the Cincinnati Masters that begins August 12 with an eye to the US Open that starts two weeks later.

Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will jump to a career-high fifth in the world rankings if he can defeat French 10th seed Benoit Paire in a later quarter-final at the US Open tuneup tournament.

