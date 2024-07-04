Open Menu

'Lucky' Sinner Defeats Big-hitting Berrettini To Reach Wimbledon Third Round

World number one Jannik Sinner said he "got very lucky" after edging past Italian compatriot Matteo Berrettini in a big-hitting clash to reach the Wimbledon third round on Wednesday

The Australian Open champion came through 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/4), 2-6, 7-6 (7/4) in a three-hour 42-minute Centre Court clash.

Berrettini, the 2021 runner-up, fired 65 winners including 28 aces past the top seed and carved out four breaks of serve to two for his opponent.

Sinner recovered from a break down in the fourth set and played the more composed tiebreak, which ended when Berrettini committed his 48th and final unforced error.

The 22-year-old said it was tough to face such a high-level opponent so early in the tournament.

"For sure we are very good friends, We play Davis Cup together, sometimes we practise together," he said. "It's very tough we had to face each other in the second round.

"Today was a high-level match and we both played very well. Three tie-breaks -- sometimes I got very lucky."

Sinner, a semi-finalist in 2023, will take on Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia for a place in the last 16.

"I spoke with the team a lot," he said of Berrettini.

"I know I had to raise my level a lot if I played against him. He played the final here and is a grass court specialist.

"Very happy with how I handled the situation. I can be happy and let's see what's coming in the next round."

