UrduPoint.com

Lucu Replaces Banned France Captain Dupont For Japan Test

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 18, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Lucu replaces banned France captain Dupont for Japan Test

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Scrum-half Maxime Lucu will replace World Rugby player of the year Antoine Dupont in France's side to face Japan in the Autumn Nations Series this weekend, Les Bleus head coach Fabien Galthie said on Friday.

Captain Dupont will miss Sunday's game in Toulouse after receiving a four-week ban for a dangerous challenge in last Saturday's win over South Africa, a record 12th straight Test victory for the country.

There are two other changes from the Springboks success as loose-head prop Reda Wardi comes in for Cyrill Baille and lock Romain Taofifenua replaces Thibaud Flament.

Baille has been ruled out with a hernia and Flament suffered concussion last weekend.

"We've lost important players for this game, including our captain due to the red card," Galthie told reporters "We have to get on with it," he added Winger Damian Penaud starts despite pulling up during Thursday's heavy training session with a knee issue.

"If we train at high intensity, we have less chance to get injured in a match," Galthie said.

"Sometimes, if we're a little less committed, a little more tired, then you risk getting injured.

"That's what happened to Damian, who maybe hadn't got over the South Africa match," he added.

La Rochelle's Wardi will make his first Test start after coming off the bench at the half-hour mark in the last weekend's win over the Boks.

"I don't see where his limits are," Galthie said.

"In the 50 minutes against two South African tight-heads, he found himself, he surprised himself.

"He could have been man of the match, I would have voted for him," ex-Les Bleus skipper Galthie added.

On the bench, 25-year-old Montpellier lock Florian Verhaeghe is set to make his international debut in the town where he started his senior career.

Elsewhere among the replacements, loose-head Dany Priso and scrum-half Baptiste Couilloud, who scored the winning try against the Brave Blossoms in July's second Test, come in.

France (15-1) Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (capt), Anthony Jelonch; Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Reda WardiReplacement: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu JalibertCoach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

Related Topics

Injured World France Montpellier Toulouse Man Japan South Africa Turkish Lira July Sunday From Coach

Recent Stories

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affe ..

Govt distributes $316m under BISP among flood affected families: Shazia Marri.

2 minutes ago
 Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

Sevak- The Confessions: Eight Stories, One Crime

2 minutes ago
 PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

PCB CEO thanks Ireland women and Bangladesh U19

39 minutes ago
 Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes vir ..

Video of girl jumping off moving rickshaw goes viral

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister briefs President on overall econo ..

Finance Minister briefs President on overall economic, financial outlook of coun ..

4 hours ago
 PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in ..

PML-N senator's son Osama Abdul Karim arrested in land grabbing case

5 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.