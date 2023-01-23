UrduPoint.com

Ludhiana Gymkhana Second Team Qualifies For 20-K Cup 2023 Semis

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 23, 2023 | 05:44 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Ludhiana Gymkhana emerged as the second team that qualified for the semifinal of the 20-K Cup 2022 after routing Ali Garh Club by 7 wickets in the second quarterfinal played here at the Model Town Greens ground on Monday.

Ali Garh Club, batting first, scored 160 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 19.1 overs. Muhammad Faizan contributed with 38 runs while Ahsan Bhatti struck 32 and Faraz Ahmad 31 runs. Imran Ali and Muhammad Junaid bowled extremely well for Ludhiana Gymkhana and clinched 3 wickets each for 20 and 34 runs, respectively.

Ludhiana Gymkhana replied strongly and chased the required target for the loss of three wickets in 18.5 overs. Fahad Munir was top scorer with 52 runs off 50 balls while Ahmad Ashfaq hammered 34 and Kashif Siddique 31 runs. Shahid Iqbal bagged two wickets and Bilawal Bhatti took one wicket for Ali Garh Club.

For his brilliant batting display, Fahad Munir was named player of the match. The third quarterfinal willbe played between Model Town Club and Shahkamal cricket Club tomorrow Tuesday (January 24) at 11am.

