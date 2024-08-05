Open Menu

Ludwiche Van Deventer Appointed Head Coach Of Pakistan Men's Rugby Sevens Side

Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Ludwiche van Deventer appointed head coach of Pakistan Men's Rugby Sevens side

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed on Monday announced

the appointment of Ludwiche van Deventer as the new Head Coach of the

Pakistan national men's rugby sevens team.

Pakistan Rugby team is due to take part in the Asia Rugby Trophy 7s tournament

in Katmandu Nepal from October 4-5, 2024.

Van Deventer hails from the esteemed Blue Bulls Rugby Union in South Africa

and boasts an impressive 22 years of 7s coaching experience. As a specialist

coach for the rugby sevens format, Mr. van Deventer has a deep understanding

of the unique demands and strategies required to excel in this fast-paced and

dynamic version of the game.

"We are delighted to welcome Mr.

van Deventer to the Pakistan rugby family,"

said Arif Saeed, President of the Pakistan Rugby Union. "His expertise in the

rugby sevens format, combined with his proven leadership abilities and extensive

coaching experience, make him the ideal candidate to lead our national men's

sevens team to new heights."

Mr. van Deventer expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, saying, "I am honored

and excited to take on this challenge with the Pakistan national men's sevens team.

I look forward to working closely with the talented players and the dedicated staff

to develop a cohesive and high-performing team that can compete at the highest

levels of international rugby sevens competitions."

