Ludwiche Van Deventer Appointed Head Coach Of Pakistan Men's Rugby Sevens Side
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) President Arif Saeed on Monday announced
the appointment of Ludwiche van Deventer as the new Head Coach of the
Pakistan national men's rugby sevens team.
Pakistan Rugby team is due to take part in the Asia Rugby Trophy 7s tournament
in Katmandu Nepal from October 4-5, 2024.
Van Deventer hails from the esteemed Blue Bulls Rugby Union in South Africa
and boasts an impressive 22 years of 7s coaching experience. As a specialist
coach for the rugby sevens format, Mr. van Deventer has a deep understanding
of the unique demands and strategies required to excel in this fast-paced and
dynamic version of the game.
"We are delighted to welcome Mr.
van Deventer to the Pakistan rugby family,"
said Arif Saeed, President of the Pakistan Rugby Union. "His expertise in the
rugby sevens format, combined with his proven leadership abilities and extensive
coaching experience, make him the ideal candidate to lead our national men's
sevens team to new heights."
Mr. van Deventer expressed his enthusiasm about the new role, saying, "I am honored
and excited to take on this challenge with the Pakistan national men's sevens team.
I look forward to working closely with the talented players and the dedicated staff
to develop a cohesive and high-performing team that can compete at the highest
levels of international rugby sevens competitions."
