Luis Enrique To Replace Moreno And Return As Coach Of Spain

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 06:36 PM

Luis Enrique to replace Moreno and return as coach of Spain

Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Luis Enrique will return as coach of Spain and replace Robert Moreno ahead of Euro 2020, the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed on Tuesday.

Moreno took charge in June after Luis Enrique had resigned to take care of his daughter Xana, who died in August of bone cancer.

"Today we can confirm Luis Enrique returns to his position of work," said RFEF president Luis Rubiales, in a press conference at the national team's training base in Las Rozas.

