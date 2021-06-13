UrduPoint.com
Lukaku Dedicates Belgium Goals To Stricken Eriksen At Euro 2020

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 08:20 AM

Lukaku dedicates Belgium goals to stricken Eriksen at Euro 2020

Saint Petersburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said he shed tears for Christian Eriksen before dedicating his two-goal haul in Saturday's 3-0 win over Russia at Euro 2020 to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate.

"I am really happy with the win, but it was hard for me to play because my thoughts were with Christian Eriksen -- I dedicate this to him," said Lukaku, the man-of-the-match in Saint Petersburg.

Lukaku gave Belgium an early lead, then shouted "Chris, Chris, stay strong -- I love you" into a pitchside camera during the celebration for his opening goal.

Eriksen is recovering in hospital in Copenhagen after collapsing on the pitch during extraordinary scenes which overshadowed Denmark's 1-0 home defeat by Finland in Saturday's earlier Group B game.

In Saint Petersburg, Belgian substitute Thomas Meunier doubled Belgium's lead on 34 minutes before Lukaku put the result beyond doubt with a late second goal.

"I cried a few tears before the game," Lukaku revealed after the final whistle.

