UrduPoint.com

Lukaku Dropped For Chelsea's Champions League Clash With Lille

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 23, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Lukaku dropped for Chelsea's Champions League clash with Lille

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Struggling Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea's Champions League last 16 first leg clash against Lille at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Lukaku has endured a difficult start to his second spell with Chelsea after joining for a club record £97 million ($131 million) from Inter Milan last year.

He touched the ball just seven times in Saturday's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace, the lowest total by a Premier League player since 2003-04.

Lukaku has only scored five Premier League goals in 17 games for Chelsea, netting 10 in all competitions.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insisted on Monday that Lukaku's problems were no laughing matter and pledged to give his full support to the former Manchester United and Everton star.

But the 28-year-old was left on the bench for Lille game, with Kai Havertz filling in as the central striker, flanked by Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea are looking to retain the Champions League crown after winning the tournament last season.

Renato Sanches was fit to start for Lille, who also had highly-rated Canada striker Jonathan David in their starting line-up.

Chelsea (3-4-3) Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta, N'Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Marcos Alonso; Hakim Ziyech, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER) Lille (4-3-3) Leo Jardim; Zeki Celik, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Tiago Djalo; Amadou Onana, Xeka, Benjamin Andre; Renato Sanches, Jonathan David, Jonathan BambaCoach: Jocelyn Gourvennec (FRA)Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP)

Related Topics

Canada Leo Lille David Stamford Belgium Manchester United Christian All From Chelsea Premier League Coach Inter Milan Million

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

1 hour ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

2 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

2 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

2 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>