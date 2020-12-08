MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Tuesday that he was awaiting Russia's reaction to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decisions targeted against the Belarusian Olympic Committee.

On Monday, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that the IOC temporarily banned Lukashenko, who heads the Belarusian Olympic Committee, and other members of the Belarusian committee from taking part in all evens under IOC auspices, including the Olympic Games. The IOC will no longer allocate funds to the Belarusian Olympic Committee, providing money to Belarusian athletes directly instead.

"Let us see if Russia supports us," Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run news agency Belta.