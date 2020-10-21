Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020: Day 2

Zacky Farms team outlasted Magic River 9-5 while Master Paints beat both of their opponents to reach the semifinals in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 being played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Zacky Farms team outlasted Magic River 9-5 while Master Paints beat both of their opponents to reach the semifinals in the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 being played here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

In the four-chukker match played between Zacky Farms and Magic River, the former beat the latter 9-6.5. From the winning side, Hashim Kamal Agha hammered a quartet while Nazar Dean Ali Khan and Shah Qubilai Alam banged in a brace each and Mustafa Aziz scored one goal. From Magic River, which had one and a half goal handicap advantage, Agha Murtaza slammed in a brace while Hassan Agha, Ibrahim Naveed and Mian Hussain Iftikhar struck one goal apiece.

Earlier in the first two-chukker match of the day played under American system among three teams including Master Paints, Guard Group and AOS team, Master Paints won both of their matches and qualified for the semifinals. Master Paints first beat AOS team by 6-2.5 and then defeated Guard Group in the sudden death chukker by 5-4. In the third two-chukker match, Guard Group beat AOS team by 5-4.5.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, club secretary Lt Col (r) Mudassar Sharif, polo players and their families.