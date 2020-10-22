UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lulusar Polo In Pink 2020: Day 3

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:11 PM

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020: Day 3

FG Polo team routed Olympia by 13-5 qualify for the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 main final while Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :FG Polo team routed Olympia by 13-5 qualify for the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 main final while Master Paints qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Thursday.

The high-quality polo matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani, Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif, players and their families.

Earlier, three two-chukker matches were played, where Master Paints won both of their matches.

First Master Paints outpaced AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood by 7-2.5 while they defeated Remington Pharma/Barry's by 4-2 in the second two-chukker match.

In the third two-chukker match, Remington Pharma/Barry's thrashed AR|PR/Sakuf/Sherwood by 7-0.5.

In the first semifinal match, FG Polo team displayed outstanding polo skills and outsmarted Olympia by 13-5.

From FG Polo, Amirreza Behboudi hammered impressive eight goals, Farasat Ali Chatha slammed in a hat-trick and Mian Abbas Mukhtar and Ameen Rehman struck one goal each.

From Olympia, Abdul Rehman Monnoo and Shahnawaz Ayaz Durrani banged in a brace while Ghulam Mustufa Monnoo scored one goal.

Tomorrow (Friday), AOS team and Guard Group will vie against each other in the subsidiary final at 2:30 pm while in the second semifinal, Zacky Farms will compete against Master Paints at 4:00 pm.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo Olympia 2020

Recent Stories

Hindley wins Giro d'Italia 18th stage, Kelderman t ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan desires strengthening ties with Hellenic ..

2 minutes ago

UAE, Israel sign Memorandum of Understanding on mu ..

16 minutes ago

Police teams continue joint operations with ANF

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Al Suhub Rest House project i ..

16 minutes ago

Putin Says Proud of Russia, Compatriots Who Proved ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.