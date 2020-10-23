Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020: Day 4

Zacky Farms outplayed Master Paints to qualify for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 while in two-chukker matches, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Zacky Farms outplayed Master Paints to qualify for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 while in two-chukker matches, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary General Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif and players and their families.

The second semifinal between Zacky Farms and Master Paints proved to be a thrilling one, and after a tough battle, Zacky Farms won it by a narrow margin of 4-3.

From the winning side, Shah Qubilai Alam banged in a brace while Hashim Kamal Agha and Nazar Dean Ali Khan converted one goal apiece.

From the losing side, all the three goals were scored by Adnan Jalil Azam.

On the other hand, Guard Group, Magic River and AOS played two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final.

In the first match, Guard Group first defeated AOS by 4-2.5 and then routed Magic River by 4-1.5. In the third two-chukker match, Magic River outpaced AOS Polo team by 4-2.5.

The main and subsidiary finals will be contested on October 25 at the LPC ground.