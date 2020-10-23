UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lulusar Polo In Pink 2020: Day 4

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 09:26 PM

Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020: Day 4

Zacky Farms outplayed Master Paints to qualify for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 while in two-chukker matches, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Zacky Farms outplayed Master Paints to qualify for the main final of the Lulusar Polo in Pink 2020 while in two-chukker matches, Guard Group qualified for the subsidiary final here at the Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The exciting and enthralling matches were witnessed and enjoyed by Lahore Polo Club President Omer Sadik, executive committee members Agha Murtaza, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroz Gulzar, Saqib Khan Khakwani and Agha Najeeb Raza, Secretary General Lt Col (retd) Mudassar Sharif and players and their families.

The second semifinal between Zacky Farms and Master Paints proved to be a thrilling one, and after a tough battle, Zacky Farms won it by a narrow margin of 4-3.

From the winning side, Shah Qubilai Alam banged in a brace while Hashim Kamal Agha and Nazar Dean Ali Khan converted one goal apiece.

From the losing side, all the three goals were scored by Adnan Jalil Azam.

On the other hand, Guard Group, Magic River and AOS played two-chukker matches to qualify for the subsidiary final.

In the first match, Guard Group first defeated AOS by 4-2.5 and then routed Magic River by 4-1.5. In the third two-chukker match, Magic River outpaced AOS Polo team by 4-2.5.

The main and subsidiary finals will be contested on October 25 at the LPC ground.

Related Topics

Lahore Polo October 2020 All

Recent Stories

Sam Bennett wins Vuelta stage 4 as Roglic keeps ov ..

5 seconds ago

Govt committed to transform healthcare system : J ..

6 seconds ago

PPP struggling for people's rights: Bilawal Bhutto ..

8 seconds ago

Some of Poorest Countries Have Only 5-20% of Requi ..

10 seconds ago

Rally held to express solidarity with oppressed pe ..

2 minutes ago

First British-Pakistani author declared 'Brain of ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.