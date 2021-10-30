Lulusar Polo in Pink: Black Horse Paints face Guard Group in final

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Rameez 17 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 10:49 PM

The Lulusar Polo in Pink 2021 main final will be played between Black Horse Paints and Guard Group here tomorrow Sunday (today) at the historical Lahore Polo Club ground

Today Saturday, for the first time in the history of Lahore Polo Club, the All Girls Exhibition Polo match was played where five international and three Pakistani girls took part. The match proved to be a thrilling one where after a tough battle, Team Lulusar Whites defeated Team Lulusar Pink by a narrow margin of 5-4.

Today Saturday, for the first time in the history of Lahore Polo Club, the All Girls Exhibition Polo match was played where five international and three Pakistani girls took part. The match proved to be a thrilling one where after a tough battle, Team Lulusar Whites defeated Team Lulusar Pink by a narrow margin of 5-4.

From the winning side, Raqia Mansoor and Jennifer Williams smashed in two goals each and Grace Cariss converted one goal.

From the losing side, Amal Raza, Karen Carris, Chelsea Messengir and Marion Dierrickx scored one goal each.

Mrs. Bushra Aitzaz graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed prizes and shields among the foreign and local female players.

Other notables present on the occasion, who enjoyed the enthralling encounter between the polo girls, were Lahore Polo Club President Umar Sadik, Executive Committee members Agha Murtaza Ali Khan, Shah Qubilai Alam, Feroze Gulzar, Agha Najeeb Raza, Saqib Khan Khakwani and others.

