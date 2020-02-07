UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Luqman Moves To Final In Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir KP Junior Squash

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:34 PM

Luqman moves to final in Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir KP Junior Squash

Luqman Khan of PAF moved into the final of the Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship after recording victory against his strong rival Mubeen Khan of PAF in the semi-final being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Luqman Khan of PAF moved into the final of the Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship after recording victory against his strong rival Mubeen Khan of PAF in the semi-final being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

The semi-final match produced great thrill as both Luqman and Mobeen played well against each other and some fine shorts were also witnessed in the marathon four sets battle lasted for 39 minutes.

Luqman Khan of PAF won the first set by 11-9 but failed to click in the second won by Mubeen Khan of PAF by 2-11 very easily. It was the third set when Luqman staged a strong comeback by winning the set 11-3 but he lost the fourth set in thrill-packed contest. Both were stretched to 12-10 when set tally was tied at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 before Luqman took the set. This Luqman won the match by 3-1.

In the second semi-finals Huraira Khan (PAF) recorded victory against Ubaid Ullah (KP) in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-9 and 11-1.

After U13 semi-finals, top seeded Ibrahim Zeb and Mustafa Irfan moved to the final after registering victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Ibrahim Zeb of PAF defeated Mobeen Khan of KP by 11-8, 11-9 anmd 11-9 while Mustafa Irfan of PAF beat Umair Arif of PAF in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6 and 18-16. The semi-final produced great thrill for the sitting spectators as both Mustafa Irfan and Umair Arif played well and did not give much room to each other to strike.

Mustafa and Umair were also stretched to 18-16 in the last and fifth set which was tied right from the start at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and thus Mustafa got the set by 18-16.

Related Topics

Squash Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Marathon From Top Click

Recent Stories

NA  passes controversial resolution calling for p ..

15 minutes ago

Stock markets mostly retreat before US jobs data

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan approves technical col ..

2 minutes ago

England bowl in 2nd ODI after rain delay

2 minutes ago

Two Russian Children On-Board Cruise Ship Quaranti ..

9 minutes ago

German ambassador visits Allama Iqbal's birthplace ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.