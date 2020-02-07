Luqman moves to final in Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir KP Junior Squash

Luqman Khan of PAF moved into the final of the Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship after recording victory against his strong rival Mubeen Khan of PAF in the semi-final being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Luqman Khan of PAF moved into the final of the Yomi Yaqjehti Kashmir Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junior Squash Championship after recording victory against his strong rival Mubeen Khan of PAF in the semi-final being played here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Friday.

The semi-final match produced great thrill as both Luqman and Mobeen played well against each other and some fine shorts were also witnessed in the marathon four sets battle lasted for 39 minutes.

Luqman Khan of PAF won the first set by 11-9 but failed to click in the second won by Mubeen Khan of PAF by 2-11 very easily. It was the third set when Luqman staged a strong comeback by winning the set 11-3 but he lost the fourth set in thrill-packed contest. Both were stretched to 12-10 when set tally was tied at 8-8, 9-9, 10-10 before Luqman took the set. This Luqman won the match by 3-1.

In the second semi-finals Huraira Khan (PAF) recorded victory against Ubaid Ullah (KP) in straight sets, the score was 11-2, 11-9 and 11-1.

After U13 semi-finals, top seeded Ibrahim Zeb and Mustafa Irfan moved to the final after registering victories against their respective rivals in the semi-finals. In the first semi-final Ibrahim Zeb of PAF defeated Mobeen Khan of KP by 11-8, 11-9 anmd 11-9 while Mustafa Irfan of PAF beat Umair Arif of PAF in a thrilling five sets battle, the score was 11-9, 9-11, 6-11, 11-6 and 18-16. The semi-final produced great thrill for the sitting spectators as both Mustafa Irfan and Umair Arif played well and did not give much room to each other to strike.

Mustafa and Umair were also stretched to 18-16 in the last and fifth set which was tied right from the start at 5-5, 6-6, 7-7, 9-9, 10-10, 11-11, 12-12, 13-13, 14-14, 15-15, 16-16 and thus Mustafa got the set by 18-16.