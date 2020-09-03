UrduPoint.com
Lutsenko Wins Tour De France Stage Six As Yates Hold Overall Lead

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 10:03 PM

Alexey Lutsenko of Astana won stage six of the Tour de France on Thursday completing a long breakaway over two mountains in the magnificent Cevennes National Park

Briton Adan Yates held on to the overall leader's yellow jersey despite a dramatic late bid by Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe to snatch it back with a trademark kick to the finish that clawed back a few seconds.

"It went really well, with an escape with big riders we needed to control, but a good day for us," Yates said.

"Tomorrow should be easy," said Yates when asked about Friday's flat stage, where he will likely keep the overall lead.

There was no other attempted attacks from among the favourites on a mountain stage. The race, which culminates in Paris on September 20, still a long way to go.

