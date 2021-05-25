Luzern win Swiss Cup

Luzern won the Swiss Cup on Monday for the first time since 1992 by beating top flight rivals St. Gallen 3-1 in the final in the capital Bern

The Luminaries, who finished fifth in the Swiss Super League, qualify for next season's Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

Luzern captain Christian Schwegler lifted the trophy in what was the 36-year-old defender's last match before retirement.

The match was played behind closed doors at the Wankdorf Stadium due to coronavirus restrictions.

Victory ends a long wait for Luzern, who won the cup in 1960 and 29 years ago and have lost in four finals since then.

In the league, the ever-dominant Young Boys sealed a fourth consecutive title in April with seven matches remaining.

The Bern side will compete in next season's Champions League second qualifying round.

