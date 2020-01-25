UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyallpur Int'l Kabaddi Tournament From March 19

Zeeshan Mehtab 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM

Lyallpur Int'l Kabaddi tournament from March 19

A five-day Lyallpur International Kabaddi tournament will commence here from March 19

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A five-day Lyallpur International Kabaddi tournament will commence here from March 19.

This was stated by spokesman of the event organizing commitee Tayyab Gilani while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said that Divisional Kabaddi Association would organize this tournament from March 19 to 23. All necessary arrangements were being completing rapidly, he added.

International Kabaddi teams from various countries including India would participate in the event, spokesman added.

Related Topics

India Kabaddi March Event All From

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

3 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

5 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

5 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

5 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

5 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.