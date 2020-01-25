A five-day Lyallpur International Kabaddi tournament will commence here from March 19

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A five-day Lyallpur International Kabaddi tournament will commence here from March 19.

This was stated by spokesman of the event organizing commitee Tayyab Gilani while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said that Divisional Kabaddi Association would organize this tournament from March 19 to 23. All necessary arrangements were being completing rapidly, he added.

International Kabaddi teams from various countries including India would participate in the event, spokesman added.