Lyallpur Int'l Kabaddi Tournament From March 19
Zeeshan Mehtab 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:13 PM
FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) : A five-day Lyallpur International Kabaddi tournament will commence here from March 19.
This was stated by spokesman of the event organizing commitee Tayyab Gilani while talking to APP here on Saturday.
He said that Divisional Kabaddi Association would organize this tournament from March 19 to 23. All necessary arrangements were being completing rapidly, he added.
International Kabaddi teams from various countries including India would participate in the event, spokesman added.