Lyari Boxing Club wins Defense Day boxing tourney

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Lyari Boxing Club won the SBA Defense Day Boxing Tournament organized by Karachi South Boxing Association at Ustad Muhammad Ali Qambrani Boxing Stadium Lyari.

As many as 36 boxers from 8 boxing clubs participated in 22 boxing matches.

The Lyari Boxing Club grabbed first position as its boxers bagged 3 gold medals, Sindh Muslim Boxing Club bagged the second position with 2 gold medals while Young Tughlaq won the third position with one gold medal.

Naseer Ali, Mazhar Qambrani, Taimur, Danish, Azan, Yaseen and Sanaullah bagged the gold medals.

President of Karachi sports Foundation Syed Waseem Hashmi was the chief guest at the awards distribution ceremony.

Olympian Malang Baloch, Media Advisor of Pakistan Olympic Association Asif Azeem, Secretary Sindh Olympic Association Ahmad Ali Rajput, Vice President Tehmina Asif, Sindh Boxing Association President Asghar Baloch, Karachi Basketball Association President Ghulam Muhammad Khan, SOA Media Coordinator Muhammad Nasir, Secretary KSF Murad Hussain, Sindh Karate Association Secretary Abdul Hameed, South Boxing President Rasool Bakhsh, Secretary Abdul Razzaq and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, KSF President Wasim Hashmi said that in the 1965 war, the armed forces of Pakistan proved their superiority over India, an enemy numerically superior, with their determination and courage. The armed forces of Pakistan eroded the pride of the enemy.

Wasim Hashmi said that the youth of Lyari have a great passion for the sport of boxing. A large number of boxing clubs in Lyari and representation of Pakistan in this sport is a proof of this.

He said it was a great pleasure to see that the sport of boxing is equally popular among all the ages in Lyari, especially among the children during these competitions which promises certain representation for Pakistan in this sport for which Sindh Boxing Association deserves appreciation and felicitation.