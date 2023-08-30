Lyles and Richardson headline stellar Zurich Diamond League meet

Track "rock stars" Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson are two of 13 newly-crowned world champions who headline a stellar line-up at Thursday's Diamond League meet in Zurich

Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Track "rock stars" Noah Lyles and Sha'Carri Richardson are two of 13 newly-crowned world champions who headline a stellar line-up at Thursday's Diamond League meet in Zurich.

Coming just days after the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Zurich throws up a super-charged evening of track and field, with 14 finals. A 15th, the women's pole vault, was being held in Zurich city centre on Wednesday.

The only event not to feature a current world champion is the men's 5,000m as Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen decided not to make the short trip from Hungary to Switzerland.

Lyles was hailed along with Richardson as "rock stars" by World Athletics president Sebastian Coe after winning golds in the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay while US teammate Richardson finally lived up to her promise by pulling off a stunning 100m victory, taking bronze in the 200m and gold in the relay in what was a breakthrough championships for both.

"I'm truly happy. You can only become a world champion on those days. Times can always come (later)," Lyles said.

"You can't be a world champion not at a world championship. The goal was aways to go after the double, so we chose the championship double over anything else.

"Getting three was a blessing." Lyles said he had thrived on the pressure.

"I love it, it's what makes competition competition. This is the moment I dream of." In Zurich, Lyles goes in the 200m and faces the man who finished second to him in that event in Budapest, 19-year-old Erriyon Knighton, as well as world championships 100m bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes of Britain, Canada's Olympic champion Andre De Grasse and 2021 Diamond League champion Kenneth Bednarek.

- Warholm v old rivals - Norway's three-time world champion and world record holder Karsten Warholm will again take on arch-rivals Rai Benjamin and Alison Dos Santos in the 400m hurdles.

Also running will be world silver medallist Kyron McMaster, CJ Allen and Trevor Bassitt.

Richardson will run the 100m, facing off against Elaine Thompson-Herah,the reigning Olympic champion who failed to make the Jamaican team for Budapest and was reduced to running heats of the relay.

Thompson-Herah's teammate Shericka Jackson will look to continue her fine form from the Hungarian capital.

Jackson won the 200m there and will compete over that distance in Zurich, although American Gabby Thomas is a late withdrawal from a field also featuring Ivorian Marie-Josee Ta Lou and St Lucia newcomer Julien Alfred.

"I hope it's a good one, but I don't think it'll be a fast one," Jackson said of the 200m on Thursday, adding that she was "slightly under the weather".

"I'm here to have some fun," she said, explaining that there was no problem about performing so soon after the world championships.

"It's really, really easy. I met my goals I set for this season, it's more mental," she added. "For me to bounce back after a championship is something I pay keen attention to, for me it is very easy." The men's pole vault was one of the more memorable contests in Budapest with Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis victorious with a best of 6.10m, but at least pushed by Ernest John Obiena and Chris Nilsen en route to the win.

Duplantis, who went close with three efforts that would have seen him better his world record of 6.22m, will again face those same competitors but also Sam Hendricks, who missed out on selection for the US team at the worlds.

Jamaica's surprise winner of the 100m hurdles, Danielle Williams, gets to test her form once again against a barrage of Americans led by Kendra Harrison and Nia Ali, as well as Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi, also crowned world champion, will renew his rivalry with Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim in the men's high jump.