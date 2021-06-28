Lyles books Tokyo ticket with world-leading 200m win

Eugene, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :World champion Noah Lyles scorched to victory in the 200m at the US Olympic trials in Oregon on Sunday in a world-leading 19.74sec at Hayward Field.

Lyles, who had struggled to show his best form in the early rounds, ran a superb turn before powering home for victory.

Kenny Bednarek was second in 19.78sec while 17-year-old prodigy Erriyon Knighton was third in 19.84sec.