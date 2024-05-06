Lyles, Thomas Star As USA Dominates World Relays
Nassau, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Noah Lyles anchored the US 4x100m men to World Athletics Relays glory and Gabby Thomas bagged a quickfire double as the American team won four of the five golds on offer in Nassau on Sunday.
Lyles took the baton from Kyree King and accelerated away through the line in 37.40 seconds after slick early handovers by Courtney Lindsey and Kenneth Bednarek.
"business is easy!" beamed Lyles, who won treble gold at last year's world championships in Budapest. "It smells like Paris!"
Canada took silver in 37.89sec thanks to a late charge by Olympic 200m champion Andre de Grasse.
Reigning Olympic 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs ran the second leg for the Italians, the defending world relay and Olympic champions, but was powerless after a devastating first leg by Lindsey gave the Americans a huge gap.
Italy were initially credited with bronze, but were later disqualified, third place instead going to France.
Olympic 200m bronze medallist Thomas then claimed two golds in 20 heady minutes, first as part of the women's 4x100m relay-winning team including Tamari Davis, Celera Barnes and Melissa Jefferson.
They scorched home in a championship record of 41.85sec, with France taking silver in 42.75sec and Britain claiming bronze (42.80).
No sooner was Thomas off the track then she was back on, helping a US quartet also comprising Quanera Hayes, Bailey Lear and Alexis Holmes to victory in the women's 4x400m relay in 3:21.70. Poland and Canada rounded out the podium.
