Lyles Tricky Childhood Has Sweet Ending

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 10:11 AM

Doha, Oct 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Noah Lyles was forced to battle all the way before clinchinghis first major championship gold medal.

But after a lifetime of overcoming adversity, the 22-year-old had plenty of experience to draw on as he sealed victory in the 200 metres final at the World Championships here Tuesday.

Lyles said his gold-medal winning display had been forged in his difficult childhood and formative years.

"I've had a lot of different challenges in life and generally that's shaped me into who I am now," the charismatic sprinter said.

"From asthma at a very early age, having my tonsils removed at age six, going through surgery at such a young age.

"Learning disabilities, I also had dyslexia and ADD (Attention Deficit Disorder)." The engaging Lyles, who is a keen rap artist and is hoping to bring out a debut album before the Olympics next year, says having dyslexia set him apart from the majority of his age group.

"At school I was in the slow classes learning to read," he sad.

"Traditional school was not my forte, my strong suit.

"I've kind of gotten isolated in moments, middle school through high school.

"I had a sense of diversion and kind of lost track of my outlook." Lyles made a point in the afermath of his victory of hugging his mother Keisha -- who herself admits nerves get to her when he runs and her hands shake -- with whom he is very close.

- 'It is cool' - Herself a former athlete she helped him through the difficult days at school and bolstered his belief when he was at a very low ebb.

"Little by little, my mum raised me very well and I tried to work on my character as much as I could," he said.

"I remember crying in high school because I thought I was going to have to go to college and would not be able to run.

"And my mum said 'Well you can just go pro'.

"So I was the first one to do that, along with my brother." Lyles, who is also a keen artist, said being brought up by parents who were both athletes -- his father Kevin won a world 4x400m relay gold in 1995 after running in the heat -- had had its dividends.

"Me and my dad do not talk that much (his parents divorced when he was 13) but actually he was my first coach," he said.

"He was the person who got me into the sport. I wanted originally to be high jump Olympic champion.

"I and my (younger) brother (Josephus also a sprinter) ran with his club from the age of 12-15.

"He taught me hard work and diligence and pushed the boundaries." Lyles, who has also modelled at a fashion show in Paris, said it was not just what he learned from his parents but also those around them at the club that inspired him.

"Having both parents who were track stars they introduced me to that world at a young age," he said.

"I have been around Olympians all my life.

"I did not know how great their achievements were but I was learning from them sub consciously.

"And it has led to us getting to the point where we are at.

"It is cool."

