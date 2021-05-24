UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyles Upset In Boston Games Track Meet

Zeeshan Mehtab 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 09:10 AM

Lyles upset in Boston Games track meet

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Veteran US sprinter Isiah Young upset Olympic hopeful Noah Lyles at the Boston Games track meet on Sunday, romping to victory in the 100m with a time of 9.94 seconds.

World 200m champion Lyles -- who is targeting a 100m and 200m double at the Tokyo Olympics -- never recovered after a slow start, coming home second in 10.10secs in overcast conditions on the temporary track set up in downtown Boston.

Jamaica's Nickel Ashmeade was third in 10.17 sec.

Young, 31, raced for the United States at the 2012 London Olympics but failed to make the US team for Rio in 2016.

The veteran will be chasing a place on the US squad for Tokyo at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon next month.

In other races, Canada's Jerome Blake took the 200m in a time of 19.89sec, with Britain's Zharnel Hughes second in 19.93sec.

South Africa's Olympic 400m champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk was fourth in 20.86sec.

The women's 200m was won by the Bahama's 2016 Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won on the straight track in 22.08sec, just ahead of Kortnei Johnson of the United States in 22.40 and Wadeline Jonathas in 22.57.

In the men's 110m hurdles, the USA's 2019 World Champion Grant Holloway cruised home first in 13.20.

Shane Braithwaite of Barbados was second in 13.71sec, with Hungary's Valdo Szucs third in 13.72.

Related Topics

USA Africa World Canada Young London Tokyo Van Hughes Eugene Boston Barbados United States Hungary Women Sunday 2016 2019 Olympics

Recent Stories

Bahrain suspends entry for travellers from &#039;R ..

7 hours ago

Liverpool, Chelsea qualify for CL, Leicester miss ..

8 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha S ..

9 hours ago

Ajman Ruler’s Court mourns death of Sheikha Sham ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler’s Court mourns death of She ..

9 hours ago

Regional COVID-19 vaccination site for Chinese na ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.