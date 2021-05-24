Lyles upset in Boston Games track meet

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Veteran US sprinter Isiah Young upset Olympic hopeful Noah Lyles at the Boston Games track meet on Sunday, romping to victory in the 100m with a time of 9.94 seconds.

World 200m champion Lyles -- who is targeting a 100m and 200m double at the Tokyo Olympics -- never recovered after a slow start, coming home second in 10.10secs in overcast conditions on the temporary track set up in downtown Boston.

Jamaica's Nickel Ashmeade was third in 10.17 sec.

Young, 31, raced for the United States at the 2012 London Olympics but failed to make the US team for Rio in 2016.

The veteran will be chasing a place on the US squad for Tokyo at the US Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon next month.

In other races, Canada's Jerome Blake took the 200m in a time of 19.89sec, with Britain's Zharnel Hughes second in 19.93sec.

South Africa's Olympic 400m champion and world record holder Wayde van Niekerk was fourth in 20.86sec.

The women's 200m was won by the Bahama's 2016 Olympic 400m champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who won on the straight track in 22.08sec, just ahead of Kortnei Johnson of the United States in 22.40 and Wadeline Jonathas in 22.57.

In the men's 110m hurdles, the USA's 2019 World Champion Grant Holloway cruised home first in 13.20.

Shane Braithwaite of Barbados was second in 13.71sec, with Hungary's Valdo Szucs third in 13.72.