Open Menu

Lyles Wins Third World Gold After Anchoring US Relay To Victory

Muhammad Rameez Published August 27, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Lyles wins third world gold after anchoring US relay to victory

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Noah Lyles won his third world gold of the championships in Budapest after anchoring the US team to victory in the 4x100m relay on Saturday.

After claiming a first individual sprint double since Usain Bolt in 2015, Lyles mirrored the Jamaican legend in running the fourth leg to help take his team to the win in 37.38 seconds.

Olympic champions Italy, with Tokyo 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs on the second leg, claimed silver in 37.62sec, while Jamaica took bronze (37.

76).

Christian Coleman, the 2019 world 100m champion, led the US quartet off, handing over to last year's 100m champion Fred Kerley.

Kerley's baton exchange with third leg Brandon Carnes was almost botched, but the latter regained his rhythm and rounded the final bend for a perfect lay-off to Lyles.

The 26-year-old scorched down the home straight, crossing the line with three fingers raised to signify his three medals he'll take home from the championships in the Hungarian capital.

Related Topics

World Exchange Brandon Budapest Tokyo Bend Italy Jamaica 2015 2019 Gold Silver Bronze From

Recent Stories

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at ..

Malen rescues point for disappointing Dortmund at Bochum

3 hours ago
 Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi bil ..

Accountability court adjourns hearing in multi billion land scam case

3 hours ago
 Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minis ..

Dr. Akram felicitates Sindh caretaker health minister

3 hours ago
 Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Pri ..

Verstappen hails 'incredible' home Dutch Grand Prix pole

3 hours ago
 Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cu ..

Australia warm-up a 'first step' to Rugby World Cup for Dupont's France

3 hours ago
 Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vild ..

Several Spanish women's team staff, not coach Vilda, offer to quit over Rubiales ..

3 hours ago
'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send ..

'Proud' Fiji defeat England for first time to send World Cup warning

3 hours ago
 Two killed, 10 injured on road

Two killed, 10 injured on road

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Mat ..

Pakistan Army, LUMHS organised medical camp in Matiari district

3 hours ago
 Mother, son drown in Chitral River

Mother, son drown in Chitral River

3 hours ago
 It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of ..

It's time to embrace technology, adopt new ways of doing business: Raja Pervez A ..

3 hours ago
 MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel p ..

MQM-P urge govt to lower electricity rates, fuel prices

4 hours ago

More Stories From Sports