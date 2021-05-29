UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Appoint Former Dortmund And Ajax Coach Bosz

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:24 PM

Lyon appoint former Dortmund and Ajax coach Bosz

Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday

Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.

The 57-year-old former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach will take over from Rudi Garcia whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.

Lyon will play in the Europa League next season.

Related Topics

Lyon From Coach Borussia

Recent Stories

Prime Minister of Iraqi Kurdistan commends UAE&#03 ..

41 minutes ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi interior minister; stresses ea ..

2 minutes ago

PM approves PTI candidates' list for AJK election ..

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Informed Putin About Ryanair Flight Inc ..

2 minutes ago

Pak envoy, Afghan FM discuss peace process

2 minutes ago

Soyam of Dr Ejaz Fatima on Sunday

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.