Lyon Appoint Former Dortmund And Ajax Coach Bosz
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 11:24 PM
Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday
Lyon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Dutchman Peter Bosz has been appointed coach of Lyon on a two-year deal, the Ligue 1 side announced on Saturday.
The 57-year-old former Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen coach will take over from Rudi Garcia whose contract was not extended after the side finished fourth in the just-completed Ligue 1 season.
Lyon will play in the Europa League next season.