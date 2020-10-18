UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Back On Track After Depay Triple Assist

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 11:20 PM

Lyon back on track after Depay triple assist

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Captain Memphis Depay set-up three goals as Lyon beat Strasbourg 3-2 away in Ligue 1 on Sunday to claim their first win since August.

Netherlands' attacker Depay was the provider for Tino Kadewere and twice for Karl Toko Ekambi in the first half before Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou scored for the hosts.

Depay's side move up to eighth with their first three points since an August 28 win over Dijon. Strasbourg remain in 18th with just one victory this season.

Zimbabwe forward Kadewere opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour, firing home first time from Depay's long ball.

Depay, who also assisted Donny van de Beek on international duty on Wednesday, then combined on two occasions with Toko Ekambi before the 42-minute mark to make it 3-0.

The hosts fought back as Senegal's Diallo cut the deficit 79 seconds later.

Ivory Coast midfielder Aholou, on loan from Monaco then made it a one-goal game with his first effort since the opening day of last season with a left-footed volley into the bottom corner 10 minutes into the second half.

Depay, who was linked with a move to Barcelona during the transfer window, almost claimed a fourth assist but Marcelo's header from a corner was blocked on the line by Kenny Lala.

The highlight of later matches Sunday is the northern derby as third-placed Lille host promoted Lens in fourth.

On Saturday, Marseille warmed up for their return to the Champions League next week with a 3-1 victory over Bordeaux.

On Friday, Kylian Mbappe scored twice in PSG's 4-0 win at Nimes.

Related Topics

Firing Loan Derby Nimes Dijon Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Monaco Barcelona Van Memphis Senegal August Sunday From PSG

Recent Stories

Net international reserves up 1.1 pct to AED353.15 ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Consultative Council, Sharjah Department o ..

55 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress to highligh ..

1 hour ago

Al Jazira FC strengthen squad with Nigerian Imoh E ..

1 hour ago

Qasr Al Watan to re-open its doors to visitors on ..

1 hour ago

SEWGA prepares plan to develop Central Region

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.