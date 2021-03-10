UrduPoint.com
Lyon Cruise Through In Women's Champions League

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 10:02 PM

Reigning champions Lyon won 3-1 at Brondby on Wednesday to cruise into the quarterfinals of the Women's Champions League

In Denmark, Lyon, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had an early shock.

In other early games on Wednesday, Chelsea drew 1-1 away to Atletico Madrid in Italy to advance and Wolfsburg won 2-0 away to go through against ISK of Norway in a game played in Hungary.

In Denmark, Lyon, leading 2-0 from the first leg, had an early shock.

Nanna Christiansen gave the home team an 11th minute lead, but English striker Nikita Parris replied after 32 minutes and Melvine Malard put the visitors ahead in the match 10 minutes later.

Veteran France centre-half Wendie Renard converted a 50th minute penalty so seal a 5-1 aggregate victory.

Chelsea, who led 2-0 from the first leg, played Atletico in Monza because Covid-19 restrictions prevented the reigning English champions travelling to Madrid.

The match pivoted on a pair of penalty kicks two minutes apart in the second half.

In the 75th minute, Chelsea's Niamh Charles conceded a spot kick but Atletico's English striker Toni Duggan hit the woodwork.

Two minutes later, Sonia Garcia of Atletico gave away a penalty and Chelsea's Norwegian defender Maren Mjelde converted.

French striker Emelyne Laurent equalised with almost the last kick of the game but Chelsea went through 3-1 on aggregate.

In Gyor, Wolfsburg scored twice in the two minutes before half time.

ISK Lillestrom's Ina Gausdal put the ball into her own net in the 43rd minute and Wolfsburg's Norwegian midfielder Ingrid Syrstad Engen added a second in the 45th minute to seal a 4-0 aggregate victory

