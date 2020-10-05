UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lyon Loan Italy Defender De Sciglio From Juventus

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 10:33 PM

Lyon loan Italy defender De Sciglio from Juventus

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has joined French club Lyon on loan, the Italian club said on Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has joined French club Lyon on loan, the Italian club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old has played for Italy 39 times but had limited playing time for the Italian champions since his arrival from AC Milan in 2017.

"After three years, 62 appearances, three Scudetti, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup won, it's time to say goodbye to Mattia De Sciglio," Juventus said on their website.

Related Topics

Loan Lyon Italy 2017 From Juventus AC Milan

Recent Stories

Auto loans down 7.6 pct in 2019, as consumers tend ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Oncology Society hosts panel discussion o ..

35 minutes ago

DHA organises webinar on robust performance manage ..

50 minutes ago

CDA to launch online tax payment system

2 minutes ago

Bremen sell ex-Everton midfielder Klaassen back to ..

2 minutes ago

COVID-19 Likely Peaked in Palestine in September, ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.