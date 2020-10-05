Lyon loan Italy defender De Sciglio from Juventus

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has joined French club Lyon on loan, the Italian club said on Monday

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio has joined French club Lyon on loan, the Italian club said on Monday.

The 27-year-old has played for Italy 39 times but had limited playing time for the Italian champions since his arrival from AC Milan in 2017.

"After three years, 62 appearances, three Scudetti, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup won, it's time to say goodbye to Mattia De Sciglio," Juventus said on their website.