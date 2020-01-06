Lyon roars as Australia crush New Zealand to sweep series

Nathan Lyon captured five for 50 and 10 match wickets to lead dominant Australia to a crushing 279-run victory over New Zealand to sweep the three-Test series in Sydney on Monday

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Nathan Lyon captured five for 50 and 10 match wickets to lead dominant Australia to a crushing 279-run victory over New Zealand to sweep the three-Test series in Sydney on Monday.

The off-spinner led the powerful Australian bowling attack to dismiss the Kiwis for 136 and seal another heavy win over the Black Caps after similar victories in Perth and Melbourne.

Australia have been unbeatable this season, winning all five Tests at home -- two against Pakistan and three against New Zealand -- after retaining the Ashes by drawing the series 2-2 in England.

Australia declared their second innings at 217 for two with David Warner scoring an unbeaten century, leaving the Black Caps with a revised 416-run target in the fourth innings on a wearing Sydney cricket Ground pitch.

But the Kiwis buckled under the pressure of Australia's superior bowling attack with Mitchell Starc taking three for 25 to support the wiles of spinner Lyon.

New Zealand were reeling early at 27-4 and never recovered after Starc and Lyon took two wickets each in the middle session to put the skids under the tourists.

Starc removed both openers, Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, in the first five overs.

Blundell fell to a stunning catch by a diving Lyon at point for two and stand-in skipper Latham lost a review for leg before wicket on umpire's call for one in a shattering blow to New Zealand's hopes.

Jeet Raval was out in a review to the faintest of edges on 'Snicko' in Lyon's first over for 12, with the Kiwi innings unravelling under the onslaught from the Australian attack.

First-innings top-scorer Glenn Phillips went for a duck after technology detected a faint outside edge to wicketkeeper Tim Paine off Lyon leaving the Kiwis a shaky 22 for four.