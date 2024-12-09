Open Menu

M Ali Larosh Bags National Badminton Championship Title

Muhammad Rameez Published December 09, 2024 | 10:50 AM

M Ali Larosh bags National Badminton Championship title

WAH CANTT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) M Ali Larosh from Wapda had bagged National Badminton Championship title by beating Pakistan No 1 Irfan Saeed also from Wapda in Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) board National Ranking Badminton Championship concluded in POF sports Complex at Wah Cantt.

In the Championship finals, Men Singles M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Pakistan No.

1 Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-14

Women Singles Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) retired hurt ( 21-12, 4-1)

Men Doubles Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Army) & M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Awais Zahid & Zunain Javed (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-16Women Doubles, Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ammarah Ishtiaq (Army) beat Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-15, 12-21, 21-10.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Army Sports Badminton Zulqarnain Haider From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

2 days ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

2 days ago

More Stories From Sports