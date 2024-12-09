M Ali Larosh bags National Badminton Championship title

WAH CANTT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) M Ali Larosh from Wapda had bagged National Badminton Championship title by beating Pakistan No 1 Irfan Saeed also from Wapda in Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) board National Ranking Badminton Championship concluded in POF sports Complex at Wah Cantt.

In the Championship finals, Men Singles M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Pakistan No.

1 Irfan Saeed (Wapda) by 21-13, 21-14

Women Singles Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) retired hurt ( 21-12, 4-1)

Men Doubles Raja Zulqarnain Haider (Army) & M Ali Larosh (Wapda) beat Awais Zahid & Zunain Javed (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-16Women Doubles, Saima Waqas (Wapda) & Ammarah Ishtiaq (Army) beat Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) by 21-15, 12-21, 21-10.

