M Riaz of Bajour smashes ton against Kohat in PCB Senior Inter-District Cricket

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :Muhammad Riaz smashed a cracking century against Kohat in an important match of the Regional Inter-District Senior Fata Region cricket Tournament of Pakistan Cricket board played between Bajour Senior and Kohat Senior Cricket teams on Monday.

Bajour all team bowled out for 280 runs in which Muhammad Riaz performed a very well and scored a 107 not out innings while Muhammad Aizaz 48, Fazal Yousaf 35 and Sami Ullah made 31run.

Kohat Senior made 319 runs for 5 wickets lost in the first innings and got 39 runs lead against Bajour.

Kashif Noor of Kohat played a brilliant innings of 153 runs.

Bajour team in their second innings contested differently and saved the top position in pool B of the tournament .

Muhammad Riaz once again played a defending innings for his team and made his second century of the match of 119 runs innings. M Riaz centuries in both innings of the match paved ways for the access of Bajour into the final of the tournament.